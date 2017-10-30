NGO Donates Relief Materials To Refugees In A’Ibom

An NGO, Enterprise Club Nigeria has donated some relief materials including foodstuff, beverages, mosquito treated nets and toiletries to Cameroonian refugees camping in Akwa Ibom State.

Presenting the items to the displaced persons in Oron, the Public Relations Officer of the NGO, Mrs Naomi Ibanga said the club was touched by the plight of the refugees who escaped from their country due to internal crisis.

She said that the club’s attention was drawn to the refugees by the National Coordinator of Bakassi Returnees in Nigeria, Mr Aston Inyang.

“These people ran from their country due to internal crisis between the Francophone and Anglophone speaking people in Cameroon.

“Their pitiable state drew our attention to come and give them the little we have, to cushion their suffering.

“As you can see, two of these nursing mothers delivered in this camp and they need urgent attention, especially for the new born babies,” Ibanga said.

She appealed to other NGOs and spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of the refugees, saying that they were fellow human beings despite their present situation.

Inyang said that the refugees were camped in Oron and Ikot Ekpuk in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state.

Inyang said that about 162 persons, mostly women and children, were camped in Oron while about 128 persons were in Ikot Ekpuk in Mkpat Enin camp.

He said that the refugees arrived the state from Cameroon on the October 3, because of the internal conflict in the affected areas.

Inyang appealed to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to assist the refugees.

Earlier, the Transition Chairman of Oron Local Government Area, Mr Stanley Ating, who visited the camp, thanked the NGO for responding to the plight of the refugees.

Ating urged the refugees to be of good conduct and stay away from all forms of criminality while taking refuge in the state.

He assured the refugees that the council would provide them with temporary shelter and promised to present their case to the state government for more assistance.

He said, “While you are here, please respect the laws of the land; avoid any criminal behaviour and stay out of trouble.

“We will do our best to provide you with security and temporary shelter.”

Speaking with newsmen, one of the refugees, who is a nursing mother, Mrs Joyce Ewane, said that she escaped with her pregnancy to the camp.

She said she delivered about three weeks ago, adding that she had been surviving on the mercy of good and spirited people in the camp.

“I have three children in Cameroon; this new born baby is the fourth child. I ran at different directions with my family.

“I do not know the where about of my husband and the other three children. I pray God to protect them,” she said.