Medical Practitioner Blames Quackery On Poverty

A medical practitioner, Dr Michael Ejeh has blamed the high patronage of quacks to poverty and advocated increased awareness to check the trend.

Ejeh spoke in Abakaliki at the scientific session of the 2017 Physicians’ Week of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ebonyi branch.

The theme of the event is “Declining Immunisation Coverage in Nigeria: A Threat To National Security and Development : The Way Forward.”

Ejeh, who is the Chairman, Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria spoke on the topic: “War Against Quackery in Government and her Agencies.’’

Ejeh said that the high level of poverty in Nigeria was a driving force behind the high patronage of medical quacks.

He advised that there should be increased awareness on the dangers patronising quacks posed not only to individuals but to national development.

“People in Nigeria and Ebonyi can hardly pay for quality healthcare, but nevertheless, NMA has been a key stakeholder in the fight against quacks, “ Ejeh said.

He appealed to government at all levels, professional bodies and other associations to join hands in the fight against quacks.

The Director, Institute of Child Health, Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Dr Thecla Ezeonu, who spoke stressed the need to boost immunisation coverage.

She blamed the decline in immunisation coverage to poor financing, inadequate information, leadership, among others.

The Zonal Coordinator, National Cancer Control Programme, South-East zone, Prof. Esther Ajuluchuku, decried the lack of cancer screening and management centres in Nigeria.

Ajuluchuku who spoke on the rising cases of cancer, said that priority should be given to prevention, adding that early detection will help in the management of the ailment.

She urged stakeholders to intensify awareness and advocacy for cancer control.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State who alsospoke decried the activities of quacks but said that government was on top of the fight against quackery.

Umahi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike said government would continue to close down health facilities that failed to meet the required standard or manned by quacks.

He commended the NMA for its commendable roles, adding that the state achieved 73 per cent polio immunisation coverage.

“It is a collective challenge. We will continue to improve on our healthcare delivery, “ Umahi said.

Chairman of NMA, Ebonyi State branch, Dr Austin Ikwudima said that there was an urgent need for collaborative efforts to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

“The wave of quacks in Ebonyi State and Nigeria is increasing but NMA has declared war against them in the state with a bill presented to the State House of Assembly,’’ Ikwudima said.