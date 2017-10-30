Mainagate: Another National Embarrassment

The Senate, last Tuesday, ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious return to the country, reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service, deployment to the Ministry of Interior and promotion as deputy director of fugitive former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, who was dismissed from service in 2013 as assistant director.

The Senate’s probe followed a shameful blame game between the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau; and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over whose authority Maina found his way into the service he had been sacked from over four years ago.

Appointed by former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan in 2010 to check the corruption in the nation’s pension system, Maina was, however, in 2012, accused by the Nigeria Police of misappropriating N100 billion pension funds in connivance with others. With that alarm and moves to arrest him, Maina escaped to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he found refuge, and having waited for him to respond to allegations against him without success, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) reportedly dismissed him in 2013 for “absconding from duty’’ while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which declared him wanted in 2015, equally arraigned him in absentia.

While we agree with the National Assembly’s stance to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that gave impetus to this national shame and embarrassment, we bluntly insist that the Federal Government must go beyond the rhetoric, and actually bring those found culpable in this mess to book.

First, we demand a thorough investigation into the rationale for the letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, with Reference No. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. 1/3, dated April 27, 2017, requesting the Federal Civil Service Commission to give consequential effect to the court judgement that voided the warrant of arrest issued against Maina, which formed the basis for the query and his eventual dismissal.

We also demand a thorough investigation into the undercurrent behind the letter dated September 18, 2017, with Ref. No. FC.4029.82/Vol.111/179 from the Discipline and Appeals Department of the Federal Civil Service Commission informing the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation of the reinstatement into the service of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina as deputy director (administration) on Salary Grade Level 16.

We further demand an explanation into how the Senior Staff Committee of the FCSC held no less than three meetings on the disciplinary case against Maina, recommended his reinstatement into service and promotion to the position of deputy director with benefits in arrears from 2013, when he was initially dismissed from service.

In addition, we demand from the Ministry of Interior an immediate explanation of what informed the letter dated October 16, 2017, with Ref No. MI/1436/11/24, and addressed to the HoCSF confirming the resumption of duty of Maina as acting director in the ministry.

The Tide reckons that for all these processes to have gone through without anyone raising an eyebrow implies a high level involvement of some powerful forces within the Presidency, and indeed, the inner caucus of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

We demand the unmasking of these forces of shame and evil on the Nigerian people. Without any hesitation, we demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of Maina. In the same token, we demand the sack of Malami and Dambazzau to restore the lost confidence of Nigerians on the potency and integrity of the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government.

As a people, we are ashamed to note that Maina boldly returned from Dubai through one of the country’s legally authorised entry points, went through security screening while the security operatives looked the other way. We are totally embarrassed at the high level of complicity of the multiplicity of security agencies at the specific entry point from where he found his way into the country, and seek honest explanation on what went wrong in this circumstance.

This case, for us, calls for a holistic and comprehensive national inquiry aimed at not just exposing active players and collaborators in this national show of shame, but also prosecuting and jailing them to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to undermine the security, integrity and laws of the land in future.

We expect that Mainagate must not go the way of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps’ grass cutting contract, which smeared the image and personality of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal. We also expect that this scandal would not end up reminding Nigerians of our security agencies’ and pointedly, the EFCC’s lack of capacity and courage to unravel the owners of the billions of different currencies at the Osborne Street, Ikoyi Mansion, and bring them to justice.

Mainagate is, indeed, a litmus test for the Buhari administration in its self-acclaimed anti-graft fight.