Lagos City Criterium: Cycling Coach Confident To Win Medals

Coach of the Rivers State Cycling Association, Miebaka Aggo has expressed optimism that they would win all medals at stake for the upcoming cycling competition scheduled to hold next month in Lagos.

The competition which is tagged “Lagos City Criterium” is expected to hold on the 11th of November, 2017.

The programme would witness different categories ranging from the Pro male, pro female, Junior boys and junior girls.

According to coach Aggo, who disclosed this during an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt, the competition is the final of the criteria Old Race which is done monthly in port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said that the final would be big, saying that the climax of the criteria championship will take place in Port Harcourt, come December, this year.

The cycling coach added that his team was preparing adequately for the forthcoming competition in Lagos and Port Harcourt, in order to compete favourably and achieve their targets too.

“We are undergoing intensive training ahead of the task at hand, we are set to win all the categories”.

“We are preparing to win the different events ranging from the pro male, pro female and the junior boys and girls”, Aggo said.

He also said that the team have a crop of quality and seasoned cyclists who can deliver the needed results as they are determined to do the state proud at the programme.

Meanwhile, the date for the event scheduled to hold December in Port Harcourt is yet to be fixed.