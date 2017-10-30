House Commits Poly Bill To Committee Stage

The bill aimed at amending the law establishing the Kenuce Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic took centre stage in the House’s delibertion last week. The bill has already, been committed to committee stage.

Majority leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule said the bill is in conformity with the recent directive of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

According to him, it proposes changes such that the institution can thrive and deliver on its mandate in providing manpower training.

Speaking in of the bill, Hon. Bariueh Deeyah, member representing Khana Constituency 1, stated that since the institution was established in 1989 no major changes and improvements have been made.

Hon Oeeyah however commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for initiating the move in ensuring that the polytechnic meets global standards. He said”, I am fully in support of what we have today”.

For member representing Gokana Constituency, Dr Innocent Barikor, “there couldn’t have been a better time than this”, as he commended the bill.

Committee on Public complaints and Petitions headed by member representing Ogu/Bolo C onstituency, Hon Evans Bipi presented report involving four communities in Ahoada-East, Emohua and Abua/Odual Local Government Area where an oil Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited has been using an expired Global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operate.

The committee after presenting its report informed the Speaker that it had visited the communities and heard from all the parties involved.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuiniyi-Owaji Ibani in turn presented the represented to members for deliberations. He later took a voice vote where majority members voted in support for the report to be adopted and called on the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to develop a new MoU that will put the interest of the communities above others in 60 days.

The House resumed plenary on Thursday but this time deliberations were presided over by the deputy speaker, Hon. Marshal Uwom.

Among matters that dominated the House sitting were three public petitions presented by members representing Asari-Toru II, Hon. Enemi Alabo George involving one Macaba Nig Limted and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG).

Also, Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Bipi presented another petition involving Total E&P and eight communities in Ahoada East Local Government Area over an oil spillage.

Hon. Bipi, who doubles as the House Chairman on Public complaint and petitions also read another Complaint involving one Elekima Princewill against the State Hospital management Board concerning unpaid arrears between 1989-1999.

The House adjourned to deliberate on the reports at its next sitting.