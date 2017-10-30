Ex-PDP Councillors Back Wike For 2nd Term

Determined to ensure the victory of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the 2019 gubernatorial elections, a socio-political group, the Ex-Councillors Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has kick-started the strategy for the successful re-election of Governor Wike.

The group also urged the state Governor to present himself and seek for re-election as governor come 2019, adding that his development strides in the state have earned him. the confidence of the people.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Akuku-Toru chapter of the organisation, the representative of the state Chairman, Hon. Stephen Emmanuel said the group will mobilise for the victory of the party in the 2019 election, adding that the progress made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state under the leadership of Governor Wike has given them the conviction of the party’s victory in the state.

He stated that the members of the group have the capacity to lead the party in victory come 2019, and commended Governor Wike for his administration’s commitment to the transformation of the State.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area Chapter of the PDP ex-councillors Forum, Hon. Benibo Graville said PDP would win the local government area, adding that PDP was the only existing political party in the area.

Granville averred that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought untold hardship to the people since it took over power in 2015, adding that the people of the area and indeed Nigerians have rejected the party.

“PDP will win both state and national elections in the LGA come 2019 because since APC took over power at the federal level, the economy has become stagnant and it has inflicted pains and suffering on the people”, he stated.

He used the opportunity to thank the Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Ire Manuel and the Deputy Majority Whip, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Major M. Jack, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs Oniyide and Engr. Austin Bob Manuel as well as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Akuku-Toru/Asari Toru Federal Constituency, Hon. Boma Goodhead for their support and contributions toward the successful inauguration of officers of the forum.