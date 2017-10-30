Cultism As Agent Of Destruction

Cultism, as we all know, is a very big problem facing the society today in Nigeria. It is an association of a group of persons who unlawfully organise themselves into secret groups.

The origin of cultism in Nigeria could be traced to the year 1952, when the Pyrates Confraternity also known as the National Association of Seadogs, was founded by Prof. Wole Soyinka and six other undergraduates of the University College, Ibadan.

The Pyrates Confraternity was the association that initiated such groups in Nigeria for using the skull and cross bone as its logo which many cult groups have currently. Members of the Pyrates Confraternity founded other groups that graduated to the cult groups that are operating in our societies today.

Cultism began to spread in Nigeria when a member of the Pyrates Confraternity was expelled from the group for not meeting the standards of the group. The ex-Pyrate then founded the Buccaneers which in turn founded the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and that was the way cultism spread in Nigeria.

However, the Pyrates Confraternity was formed with reasons which were beneficial to undergraduates then. It was non-violent and destructive in nature. It was a peaceful organisation which the magnificent seven formed when they observed that the university was populated with wealthy students who were associated with colonial powers.

Those students who were poor were struggling in every manner to be accepted by the more advantaged students. The social life then was based on tribalism, and that was the reason the Pyrates Confraternity was conceived to act as an organizational response to the eradication of those various institutional decadence that pervaded the students’ environment at that time.

But from 1980s, over three hundred (300) institutions in Nigeria had confraternity which was later known as secret cult as it is called today. The activities of these secret cult groups in the society have kept everyone in a state of fear to an extent that people will see things that are very bad happening but they will not say it because they want to save their lives. The freedom of speech is being denied because of these cult groups and their ugly activities in the society.

From origin, the group was formed with a good vision but the reverse is the case today, because they are now formed just for the purpose of destruction and to control power anywhere they exist and this has landed them in the shedding of blood.

It is good to seek the help of God so that he will help us out from this problem facing the society, especially the Niger Delta area where cultism is highly practiced.

The initial idea by the pioneer founders of the Pyrates Confraternity has been misunderstood by these cult groups, as they have turned all the Nigerian higher institutions to their hunting ground. They have spread to many secondary schools, especially the public schools, where the students that have been initiated into cult groups no longer obey constituted authorities. They go to the extent of ganging and beating up some senior students and teachers who punish them for their bad behaviour.

Today in Nigeria’s educational institutions, you do not put on any colour of cloths you like. One has to learn the colours of the various secret cult groups in the institution and avoid it totally or risk landing in trouble which may claim one’s life.

Also, in Nigerian educational institutions, a novice (non-cultist) dares not vie for any elective position in the school except they want to lose their lives. Such positions include the President of the Student Union Government, the Vice President to mention but a few. These are positions that were open to any qualified undergraduate who meets the criteria for the positions. But today, it is no longer the case. Those positions are no longer open to non-cultists.

I am pleading with the management of all Nigerian institutions both private, state and federal to please take the fight against cultism seriously, because it is one of the rules and regulations of higher institutions not to encourage cultism.

However, it is regrettable that these secret cult groups have been linked to Nigerian politics, where they are given firearms by politicians to destroy Nigerians and members of the opposition. Their selfish interest has led to the massive killing of the youths in the Niger Delta area.

The only way out from this ugly situation is for us to pray and seek forgiveness. There is no doubt that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, understood this principle of prayer when he declared the state a Christian state and has since then been promoting Christianity in the state.

I believe with these bold steps taken by the governor as the number one citizen of the state, others will be inspired to promote Christianity instead of engaging in cultism and other social vices.

I implore the Federal Government of Nigeria, the state governments, local governments, community leaders and parents in their respective homes in Nigeria to please uphold the fight against cultism very seriously, so as to save our country from destruction.

Onyeazor is a student of Delta State University, Ozoro.

Sylvester Onyeazor