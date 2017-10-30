Ayade Tasks FG On Calabar Carnival

As a further boost to its soaring global appeal, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has called on the Federal Government to take ownership of the 13-year old Africa’s biggest street party, the Carnival Calabar and make it the world’s number one tourism event.

Ayade made the call, recently when he received the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, represented by his Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Grace Gekpe on a courtesy visit to his office in Calabar.

According to the governor, “the only way Carnival Calabar can become a strong African event is when the Federal Government begins to show interest by making budgetary provisions for the festival yearly.

“We are a subnational, and running parallel carnivals such as is currently being seen everywhere across the country, does not add value, but the value will come only when the federal government starts supporting us with a vote.”

Continuing, Ayade suggested, “I want the federal government to sponsor each state to participate in Carnival Calabar. This was the same suggestion I made to the Imo State Governor, when I assured him that Cross River State will participate fully in Imo Carnival 2017 as one of the bands.”

According to Ayade, “You can imagine if each state were coming as a band and then we have 36 states competing against one another, could you imagine where Africa would have been? The whole world will start seeing our greatness.”

Lamenting the establishment of Abuja Carnival, the governor said, “Calabar has made the signature in carnival and tourism and instead of straightening it, you now become a competitor. The scenario can be likened to that of a father fighting his own child.

“I find it more disturbing the use of the word carnival in the Abuja event, which is in direct conflict with the Carnival Calabar.

“Until you change the name to an appropriate nomenclature that does not give us a sense of competition and fine-tune the content, Cross River State will not associate itself with Abuja carnival.”

On the successes he has recorded so far since he assumed office with the innovative ideas injected to the event, governor Ayade disclosed, “This carnival that we took over two years ago is now ranked among the best carnival events in the world.”

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Grace Gekpe who was in the state to flag off the first in a three-part carnival dry runs, promised to take up the responsibility of marketing the state to the international community.

