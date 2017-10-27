Unsustainable Mandate Of RSSDA

The recent resignation from office by the Executive Director of the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA), Mr Larry Pepple, is a development that redirects attention to the circumstances of this agency which many easily see as moribund, given its history.

As a dutiful officer with past impeccable public service record, he may have hoped to serve as the head of the RSSDA in an apparent redemption mission to reposition the agency.

Although the actual reasons for his resignation may be different from what is already in the public space, in the ever deepening vortex of the agency’s minuses, it makes good business sense for him to throw in the towel, voluntary now and quit the place. If nothing else, his initiative qualifies as a gentleman’s tactical withdrawal from a mission rendered impossible, not necessarily by his own personal handicaps, but the unsustainable, statutory mandate of the RSSDA enterprise.

When it was established in 2008 by the ChibuikeAmaechi administration as one of the hare-brained ventures of his tenure, it was vested with a most redoubtable, omnibus mandate within the context of serving as an intervention body, primed to take over some functions which Amaechi as governor felt were not addressed effectively by the extant designated institutions. For instance, it was then assigned duties that included by-passing the Rivers State Ministry of Education and the Rivers State Scholarship Board to award scholarship to students selected on the basis of the parochial judgement of its mandarins.

It also, was enabled to scoff the Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture and its specialised agencies to intervene in agricultural projects that suited the whims and caprices of the RSSDA officials. Who knows which other duties were assigned the agency including perhaps running the private kitchen or even the ‘other room’ of then Governor Amaechi?

In the context of such a mandate, it went to town with a publicity blitzkrieg, which made all who cared to know, how its officials had the ear of the governor. Even as its activities then clearly portrayed it as a fraud and likely conduit for cycling slush funds for the administration, it was nevertheless tolerated especially by the Rivers State House of Assembly which should have applied the brakes and saved the state so much mess from the unmistakable incontinence which the RSSDA constituted.The House simply looked the other way.

Just as time changes everything, the story of the RSSDA with its avalanche of woes, is today a tale of monumental embarrassment to the present NyesomWike administration. In the first place, the workers of the agency are owed at least 24 months of unpaid salaries.

Secondly is the issue of job insecurity which stares them in the face. Associated with the foregoing is the fact that the RSSDA with its incontinences predates the Wike era, which means that the workers may have simply been brought into the agency as mere pawns by the Amaechi administration without as much as planning for the sustainability of their enterprise. It therefore constitutes a paradox of superlative dimension for an agency as RSSDA which is bereft of sustainable enterprise and tenure itself, to plan and promote sustainable development for the Rivers State. Put more succinctly, the plight of the RSSDA today is captured by the Latin phrase “Debile fundamentum fallit opus”, which means that “when there is a weak foundation, the work fails”.

In the context of the foregoing, it could be tempting for any governor to adopt the scrapping of the agency and paying off the workers based on the outstanding debt of N2.339 billion which the Rivers State Government is reportedly owing them over the past 24 months. Yet, that may not be the wisest option for Wike to adopt, especially in the context of the remediation agenda his administration is executing in order to reposition the Rivers State, during his tenure as governor.

Seen in context, there are at least two reasons why Wike needs to veer away from the scorched-earth option of shutting down the RSSDA in spite of its weak foundation and unsustainable mandate as it presently has. Firstly is the consideration of the plight of the hundreds of its workers – Rivers indigenes as they are, for whom disengagement after 24 months of financial strangulation will spell disaster.

Secondly and more utilitarian is the possibility of redirecting the agency to key into the United Nations inspired Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) programme to which Nigeria is a signatory and development in Rivers State needs to be guided by. This it could have achieved by evolving research backed strategies and templates for facilitating sustainable development of the state and improvement in the machinery of governance.

Against the backdrop of its strategic role in the Nigerian political economy, as the hub of the country’s vital oil and gas business, and rich endowment of world class maritime credentials, the Rivers State enjoys a cosmopolitan ambience that renders it as perhaps the most accommodating part of the country. It therefore needs an ombudsman that will make it also look inwards to boost the fortunes of its indigenes who may be politically and economically excluded in the scheme of things. A reformed RSSDA can be configured to serve in that capacity.

Monima Daminabo