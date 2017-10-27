UN Award For Africa Simulation Excites RSG

The Rivers State Government says the choice of Port Harcourt as the Host of the simulation of the United Nations General Assembly for Africa is a welcome development for which she is excited.

The choice of Port Harcourt for the 2018 edition is significant as the Garden City will now join Lagos as the only two African cities to host the simulation debate, the government explained.

In a statement, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah said everyone can see that the Chief Nyesom Wike-led government was transforming the state for good and striking the right cord.

Okah noted that with the feat, Port Harcourt was gradually occupying its rightful position in the comity of states in Nigeria.

“The Nyesom Wike administration in Rivers State is showing visionary and responsible leadership. Her huge investment in security and development of infrastructure, especially road construction, hospitals, schools, among others and provision of social services is yielding the right result and attracting local and international attention.

“This endorsement coming on the heels of the BudgIT Nigeria Report 2017 which placed Rivers as the most fiscally responsible state in Nigeria is self evident that Rivers State has laid the foundation for investment and tourism”, Okah stressed.

“We urge Rivers youth to take advantage of this rare opportunity and register for the competition as Rivers State Government will support any of them who wins to the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the main event”, he added

It would be recalled that the UN General Assembly for Africa simulation is a mock Assembly where future diplomats in Africa are fished out early in life.

The origin of the event began in 1974 in New York, United States of America, investigations show.

The African simulation is organised by Future Trust Initiative (FTI).