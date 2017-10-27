Traders Seek Infrastructure Upgrade At FCT Market

Traders at Karmo Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the poor state of infrastructure at the market.

The traders, who spoke to newsmen called on the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Federal Capital Territory Administration to construct a modern market to replace the existing one.

The Tide source reports that the Karmo market, which majorly operates every Tuesday, is one of the biggest and busiest markets in Abuja, as people within and around the territory visit the market to purchase different items.

The market, which stretches up to three kilometres in length and two kilometres width, attracts a lot of traders and buyers as goods are purchased at wholesale prices.

Our source who visited the market reports that there were no concrete infrastructures as well as basic amenities.

As a result, the traders erected make-shift stalls to shield them from the sun, but no strong enough to shelter them from the rains when doing their business.

Huge refuse dumps were also seen all over the market, thereby exposing traders, and buyers to likely outbreak of communicable diseases.

The traders also claimed that they were being levied as well as pay taxes.

One of the traders Margret Eko who sells plantain at the market appealed to the government to come to their aid by constructing a modern market to replace the existing one.

According to her, the market lacks basic amenities for people to do their business and enjoy the atmosphere.

She lamented that there were no shops, or stalls, only make-shift structures erected by the traders themselves.

A dealer in cosmetics Mr Silas Elaho, said that whenever it rains, the whole market was flooded, thereby making it difficult for not only the customers but even the sellers to move about.

He called on those at the helm to come to their aid by providing them with a new market for their businesses to flourish.

However, some of the traders also lamented the present economic situation in the country.

Mrs Lami Tambai, who sells plastic containers, urged the government to loosen its policies a bit so that the common man would have enough money to purchase food stuff and other daily needs for his family.

According to her, people no longer buy stuff like before as there is suffering in the country which calls for the attention of the government to do something fast and tangible.

“You can see for yourself, before when you come to the market, it is difficult to move freely, but look at it now.

“The stalls and shops are empty, the ways within the market are so free and the selling and buying has drastically dropped, if not for God, one may think of closing shop,” she added.

Malam Halidu Nasiru, who sells perfumes, said the “purchasing power of an ordinary Nigerian has been taken away from him as most of the people cannot buy their family basic needs”

NAN also spoke to some customers who also decried the poor state of infrastructure as well as facilities at the market.