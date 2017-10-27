THE STATES

Adamawa

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has flagged-off the first batch of military empowerment programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Adamawa State.

Speaking at the ceremony in Malkohi Camp near Yola recently, Buratai, represented by the Acting GOC 3 Division, Jos, Brig Gen. Benjamin Ahanatu said the programme was organised to assist the displaced persons.

Buratai said the military, in addition to security provided humanitarian services, adding that the military would partner with stakeholders in that direction.

“The Army will continue to partner with other stakeholders whenever the need arise in areas of security and humanitarian services,” he said.

Benue

A student, Miss Stella Merkyaa who suffered multiple injuries from a gas explosion on July 18, died last Tuesday morning, Benue State Commissioner for Health,Cecilia Ojabo, has confirmed.

Our correspondent reports that Merkyaa, a student of the School of Midwifery, Makurdi suffered the multiple burns when her cooking gas exploded on her in the hostel.

The commissioner said that government had supported the deceased “in every possible way “ in her battle to survive the accident.

The deceased moved through four hospitals – Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State Teaching Hospital Makurdi, Jos University Teaching Hospital, and Bingham Teaching Hospital, Masaka where she died.

FCT

The Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria is collaborating with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to train aviation professionals and immigration officers in West Africa on travel documents management.

Deputy Rector at NCAT, Mr Dauda Yahaya disclosed this at the commencement of the training entitled: “Control of Authenticity and Validity of Travel Documents at Airport Borders”, in Abuja, recently.

Yahaya explained that ICAO had requested NCAT to facilitate the training with a view to enhancing the capacity of airport officials in combating the cases of fake travel documents.

“It was a request from ICAO that NCAT should host this training to improve the knowledge and skills of people handling our borders, particularly in the airport”, he said.

Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command arrested 19 suspects for allegedly committing various offences in the last two weeks, according to the Commissioner of Police, Attahiru Olukolu.

Olukolu disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Gombe recently.

According to him, the suspects included those who broke into the house of a teacher and removed 16 laptop computers meant for the education of his students.

He said based on information from members of the public, 14 of the computers were recovered. The commissioner said that some of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery, homicide and rape.

Kwara

Pastor Segun Olawale of Divine Favour Chapel, Ilorin has warned youths against violence and hooliganism in the November 18 local government elections in the state.

Olawale, who gave the warning in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen said that youths must say no to violence as election draws near.

He said youths must not allow themselves to be used as thugs to scatter polling units during elections.

The cleric also advised them to shun violence and be disciplined . “Youths must be seen as symbol of peace. They should go out to use their thumb to elect their favourite representatives instead of being lured into violence by politicians”, Olawale said.

Lagos

A 24-year-old load carrier, Abdulhayu Gomni appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly bolting with customer’s loads worth N350, 000.

Gomni, who is facing a theft charge, however, pleaded innocent to the offence.

The prosecutor, ASP Richard Odigie told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 20 at about 6:30 p.m at Carlos Plaza, Lagos Island.

Odigie said that the accused ran away with 35 bundles of materials valued at N350, 000 belonging to Stanley Oforma.

Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Government has announced the merging of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal with the High Court.

Governor Umaru Al-Makura announced the merger during the retirement and valedictory court session in honour of the President of the state Customary Court of Appeal Justice Jibril Idrisu.

Al-Makura, who was represented by his Deputy, Silas Agara said the decision was based on the advice of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“Government has observed that over the years, the Customary Court of Appeal has continued to record less number of cases”, he said.

Niger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Niger State Command has deployed 28 special trained officers to Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas to tackle kidnapping and banditry.

Corps Commandant in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

He noted that the special force was also provided with modern working facilities to protect lives and property along the axis.

He explained that the deployment was a normal routine posting to ensure that the corridor was safe from any form of security threat.

Osun

No fewer than 500 rural traders have been sensitised on the importance of hand washing at Olufi Market, Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State.

Our correspondent reports that the hand washing campaign was organised by UNICEF in collaboration with Ayedaade Local Government.

Addressing the traders, a UNICEF consultant, Mrs Bidemi Omopariola said that “hand washing with soap was an easy, effective and affordable do-it-yourself protection that prevents infections and saves lives.’’

Omopariola said that the importance of hand washing could not be over emphasised at this critical period of reported outbreak of Monkey-pox in some states in the country.

Plateau

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pankshin Unit in Plateau State has promised to sanction motorists for overloading and non-possession of Drivers’ Licence.

The Unit Commander, Mr Nnamdi Ikeh-Akabogu, said this at a news conference in Pankshin in preparation for the command’s forthcoming ember months campaign beginning in Plateau Central Zone today.

“FRSC is taking nothing to chance, as we will go for drivers who are fond of indulging in overload and non-use of drivers’ licence during the period.

“This is because it has come to our notice that these two key rules are being deliberately flouted by motorists in the hinterland at the expense of precious lives of innocent commuters.

“This, we shall resist vehemently and impose tough sanctions,’’ the Asstant Corps Commander said.

Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto) has urged politicians and wealthy Nigerians to focus on the welfare, security and comfort of the citizens and assist by providing jobs.

The lawmaker made the plea in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Bashir Mani.

Wamakko’s message came at the end of the screening and aptitude test for applicants of the Computer Graduate Recruitment Exercise which he facilitated.

The lawmaker, who was represented by his Director of Administration, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Alkali also advised the wealthy never to waver in uplifting the citizens in preference for priority attention to their selfish interests and desires.

“We, either as politicians, appointed officials or wealthy individuals should always strive to accord top priority to the provision of the basic needs for the people”, he said.

Zamfara

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says it has started training 100 youths in five vocational skills in Zamfara State.

The skills are phone repairs, computer appreciation, confectionery, knitting as well as tie and dye.

The state NDE Coordinator, Mr Alhassan Muhammad, told newsmen in Gusa that the training was under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS).

He said that the scheme was initiated by NDE as part of its measure to provide more employment opportunities to youths.

He said that the trainees comprised of 50 male and 50 female drawn from 14 Local Government areas of the state.