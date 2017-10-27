RVHA Probes NLNG, Total Over Spill, Contract

The Rivers State House of Assembly has begun hearing of two petitions involving Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Total Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited.

The petition involving NLNG was brought before the House, yesterday, by member representing Asari-Toru Constituency 11, Hon. Enemi Alabo George over a contract failure with MACOBA Nigeria Limited.

According to George, NLNG has failed in its contract agreement with MACOBA, totalling about N1.8 billion.

The petition arose from a contract termination with an accumulation of debts totalling N80 million.

MACOBA prayed the House, among other things, to stop NLNG from sub-contracting the job or engaging another contractor.

It also urged the House to compel NLNG to pay its liability of N1.8 billion.

However, the complaint against Total involves an oil spillage affecting eight communities from the company’s OML 58, kilometre 25 trunkline from Obadi to Rumuekpe.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Marshal Uwom, who presided over the House, had urged the Chairman, Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, Hon. Evans Bipi to present the report of its findings.

Bipi, who represents Ogu/Bolo Constituency, stated that already, the committee had visited the impacted sites in Ahoada East communities of Oshugboko, Idoke, Ihuama, Ihuowo, Ogbele, Okoma 1, and Okoma 11.

Though the House is yet to fully debate the findings of the committee, Bipi stated that the committee had visited the sites and took oral evidence from the people.

Amongst other recommendations, it called on the oil firm to immediately clean-up the spill on Sombreiro River connecting the eight communities.

The committee also recommended that the company should urgently provide palliative measures to be agreed upon by the affected communities under the supervision of the state Ministry of Environment.

Before the House adjourned its sitting, it equally heard a report from a petition by one Elekima Princewill against the Hospitals Management Board over unpaid salary arrears covering 1989-1999.

The House is expected to debate on the report during its next sitting.