RSG Plans Rural Water Schemes Rehab In 23 LGAs

The Rivers State Government says it plans to rehabilitate the existing rural water schemes across the 23 local government areas of the state with a view to providing safe and clean water for the people.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku gave this indication when he paid a courtesy visit to the Eze Igbu Upata 111, Eze Felix OtuwariKpo and his council of chiefs at Edeoha Community in Ahoada-East Local Government Area of the state.

Ebeku stated that the provision of clean and potable drinking water to the people of the state occupies front burner in the present administration’s policy in the state, adding that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was committed to ensuring that people of the state have access to clean and safe drinking water supply.

According to him, the state government was partnering with the World Bank, European Union, African Development Bank and UNICEF to provide safe drinking water in the state.

“The partnership will be on long term projects. However, because of the governor’s approach to governance, the partners also agreed to rehabilitate the existing water schemes in the state along with the long term projects”, he stated.

In his response, Eze Igbu Upata 111, Eze Felix Otuwarikpo commended the state governor for the reappointment of their son, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, who he described as a worthy son of the Upata Kingdom.

The monarch expressed readiness of the communities in Ahoada to partner with the state government in providing safe drinking water for people, and lauded the state government for its decision to rehabilitate the water schemes in Ahoada and other parts of the state.

Otuwarikpo pledged that he will ensure that facilities in his area of jurisdiction were protected from vandals, and further appealed that the water schemes should be extended to more communities within the local government area.

At the Ahoada Water Station where he inspected facilities on ground, Ebeku frowned at the extent of damage and vandalisation of water facilities in the state by hoodlums.

He emphasised the need for communities to partner with government in the rehabilitation process, and also take ownership of the infrastructures in their areas to forestall future vandalisation and ensure sustainability upon completion.

The European Union component of the project is for the small towns and will be majorly executed in towns within Opobo/Nkoro and Akuku-Toru local government areas of the state.