Power Plant: Firms Sign $1.1bn PP Agreement

The Qua Iboe Power Plant Ltd (QIPP) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) yesterday signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to construct a 540 Mega Watts gas-fired power plant in the country.

The plant, expected to be located in the Akwa Ibom, is expected to cost 1.1 billion dollars.

The QIPP, NBET, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ministry of Finance, had agreed to a Put and Call Option Agreement (PCOA).

The PCOA details Federal Government’s obligations in supporting the QIPP’s PPA.

QIPP is jointly developed by the Africa Energy Infrastructure Company, Black Rhino, Dangote Group and the NNPC, following the purchase of the rights to develop the project from the Mobil Producing Nigeria.(MPN)

QIPP will be one of the lowest cost power thermal power plants in Nigeria because of its efficient combined cycle design and competitive gas price, giving its 20 –year gas sales agreement with MPN.

The power plant, which is expected to add additional power to the grid on completion, is also expected to unlock investments in transmission infrastructure, including a 58 kilometre transmission line to be built by QIPP.

The Chairman of Black Rhino and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi the second, said QIPP would utilise Nigeria’s gas resources to increase electricity generation capacity to reduce cost of power.

He said that the agreement was the beginning of financing in the nation’s power sector.

“Hopefully within the next few months, we will be able to get the financial close which will bring in 1.2 billion dollars into this project.

“We hope with Dangote Group and other partners, this is just the beginning of financing in the power sector, after this we have the Kano solar plants.”

Sanusi said QIPP was an example of how Federal Government and private investors could work together to develop infrastructure that had real socio- economic impact on the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said that Black Rhino Group and Dangote group partnership was designed to close the gap between Nigeria generation capacity and the energy required to underpin economic growth in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Black Rhino, Mr Brian Herlihy, said the QIPP would catalyse further infrastructure investment in Nigeria and support government in building a sustainable power sector for Nigerians.

The Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that the 540MW PPA was consistent with clear policy of government as indicated in the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP).

Fashola said one of the pillars of EGRP was the production and supply of sufficient power to Nigerians.

He says the process that potentially adds 540mega watts of electricity to the nation’s power store, fits into the incremental power programme of government.

He said the ministry had begun a review of the preparation of construction of the Ikot Ekpene line, adding the QIPP would utilise the line on completion.

“We held long meetings with Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria (NDPHC) and we must acknowledge their commitment that they will deliver.

He urged all partners in the project to actively get involved in it to deliver the project in good time.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NBET, Dr Marilyn Amobi, said that the project had started as an alliance between NNPC and its joint venture partners.

She said that the project was the response to government’s call to investors to contribute to the investment in the Nigerian electricity supply industry.