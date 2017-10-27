PDP Chairman Tasks Party Leadership On Internal Democracy

The Sokoto State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma last Wednesday said the party must strengthen internal democracy and ensure transparent dealings so as to return to power in 2019.

Milgoma made the remark while handing over the party’s flag to Alhaji Aminu Bello-Kware, the PDP candidate for Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency bye-election scheduled for October 28.

He said the party had embarked on peace building so as to resolve differences among its loyalists especially at the grassroots level, adding that the effort had yielded result as more supporters have trooped into the party.

He expressed optimism that PDP would win the bye-election because of the candidate’s records of achievements and party’s popularity in the state.

The chairman called on the electorates to vote PDP in the bye-election, so as to make a difference and ensure the advancement of their interests.

The party’s state secretary, Alhaji Kabir Aliyu, stressed that the party would ensure a level playing field for all aspirants in future elections as it would have no anointed candidates.

In his address, Bello-Kware, the PDP candidate, pledged “active representation and sponsorship of bill beneficial to the people.”

He called on stakeholders to ensure transparency in the election and cautioned youths and politicians against all forms of violence during the exercise.

Others who spoke at the rally included the PDP chairmen of Wamakko and Kware local government areas, Alhaji Umar Gadafshi and Alhaji Muhammadu Da’ali respectively, who pledged to embark on grassroots campaign to woo voters ahead of the election.

The Tide reports that the bye-election was scheduled following the death of the former lawmaker, Alhaji Muhammadu Wamakko in July this year.