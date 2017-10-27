NUPENG Tasks FG On Apapa Gridlock

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has advised the Federal Government to provide alternative route to reduce the gridlock caused by trucks along the Apapa-Wharf road.

The immediate past Chairman of NUPENG, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, gave the advice against the backdrop of the continuous blockage of Apapa-Wharf road by articulated vehicles and petrol tankers.

He spoke to newsmen in Lagos recently.

Korodo also urged Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway for vehicles heading to Apapa to use.

According to him, this will pave way for the ongoing re-construction of Apapa-Wharf road.

“As long as the Oshodi-Apapa road is a no-go area to these vehicles, they will always come down to Ijora-Apapa road to queue.

” There will be gridlock in Ijora-Orile road unless alternative route is provided for trailers and tankers coming to load at the port and depots in Apapa.

“The Apapa-Oshodi expressway, which leads to most of the tank farms, is a no-go area.

“Even residents around the Apapa Liverpool and Coconut areas have abandoned their houses because the road is no longer accessible and the queues of tankers have made it a death trap.

“In the last one week, the queues of articulated vehicles and petroleum tankers have made the road inaccessible.

“To make the matter worse, some of the articulated vehicles are overloaded, thereby causing traffic while some develop faults; it takes two to three days to get them repaired.

“During the stakeholders meeting with the Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, I suggested fixing Apapa-Oshodi Road before embarking on the Apapa-Wharf Road repair work.

“Unfortunately, the only motorable road to the depots and port is the Ijora-Wharf and drivers are ready to be on queue for days till they are able to get to their destination.”, he said.