Monarch Wants Beauty Queen To Project Cultural Values

The current Miss Ikwerre, HRM Peace Wosu has been charged to use her office to project the culture and values of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality.

His Majesty, King (Dr) Leslie N. Eke, Nyerisi Eli (Eze Woji XII), Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Eze Gbakagbaka, gave the charge during a courtesy call by the Queen at his palace in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Eze Gbakagbaka said the call was important to enable her the queen succeed in office as an Ikwerre Queen, adding that there are great responsibilities on her shoulders.

The Evo Monarch advised the queen to read wide so as to acquaint herself with indept details about the Ikwerre people their culture and tradition. This knowledge, the Monarch maintained, is pertinent, as it would aid her to prepare a fertile ground for the up-coming generation in order to properly guide them in the culture/tradition of .

He charged her to value what is at her disposal, in order to be enlisted among the likes of Elechi Amadi, Dr Obi Wali, Aguma, and other illustrous sons/daughters of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality.

Meanwhile, Eze Gbakagbaka has promised on behalf of the palace to support the queen’s pet project, after a critical review of her request as presented to the palace.

In his reaction, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the palace, High Chief Stanely Dike, called on the current Miss Ikwerre to note the salient points made by the Evo King, so as to enable the next Queen have an easy sail.

Earlier, the Ikwerre Beauty Queen, Peace Wosu, had she was at the instance of the King to seek his assistance in her pet project of school visitation and donation of education materials to both pupils and students of primary and secondary schools in Ikwerre land.