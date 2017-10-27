Monarch Lauds Students On N’Delta Struggle

Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM King Dandeson Douglas Jaja has commended the National Association of Niger Delta Students (NANDS) for championing the struggle for the Niger Delta through its sensitisation programme on the well-being of the people. The Amanyanabo of Opobo made the assertion while playing host to the students in his office in Port Harcourt.

He expressed confidence that the students having come of age would see the Niger Delta region in a different perspective and conduct their sensitisation programme with emphasis on minimising all forms of social vices including cultism and drug abuse.

“I am happy that as students you have taken the mantle of education to the development of the people. With education you will produce leaders who will understand the problems of their communities in the region. In your sensitisation programme, I am sure you will emphasise on this. “I am also happy that you are coming of age to look at Niger Delta from a different perspective. I am happy that you are now in a vanguard to stopping all forms of social vices and taking your destiny in your hands. I must say that you also add the issue of drug abuse in your struggle because crimes are related to drug abuse. “There is a lot you must do, not to let this light in you die. With your tenacity and stead-fastness, you will try as much as possible to make sure you have set goals that are achievable”. Speaking further, the King noted that every fight about Niger Delta has been a cry for equity and justice, adding that until justice is done, the struggle will continue”.

The Monarch said the Niger Delta struggle started long ago with the advent of Christianity and the coming of white men to the shores of Niger Delta, adding that when the whitemen discovered that kingdoms had an organized system of government and sound economy, they tried to emulate.