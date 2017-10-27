Kaduna Generates N17bn In Nine Months

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service last Wednesday said it had generated N17 billion of the N50.2 billion targeted for the 2017 fiscal year.

Chairman of the agency,Alhaji Ahmed Murkhtar disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna.

Murkhtar said the revenue was generated between January and September 2017, regretting that the amount was far below the agency’s target.

He, however, said that the agency would exceed the N23 billion generated in 2016.

According to him, the agency has set up a committee to recover about N500 million ground rent from 653 defaulters.

He said the agency would generate about N5 billion from ground rent and land use charge before the end of the year.

The chairman appealed to individuals and organisations to remit taxes as and when due to avoid embarrassment by officials of the agency.

He warned business owners against payment of cash to agency’s officials as the state government had abolished cash collections, adding that payments should be done through designated banks or Point of Sale Machines (POS).