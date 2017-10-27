Jim Iyke, Nadia Buari’s Romance, Publicity Stunt?

Celebrities of today would do just anything to rise to stardom or maintain their position as A-Listers in the industry.

As funny as this may sound, these guys would create a non-existent romantic relationship just to create a huzz or remain in the press.

Nollywood star and actor, Jim Iyke is a typical example of one of these celebrities who can come up with a fake love story just for the fun take. Recall when Jim Iyke started his reality TV show, “Jim Iyke Unscripted” in 2013, not every one from this side of the world could really understand why we wanted another reality TV show.

Well, the reality TV show started with the actor showing off his new trophy (girl friend) and actress, Nadia Buari, a relationship that was the envy of all. This did bring a lot of attention to the actor and both the Nollywood and Ghana movie industry were talking about the pair.

In 2013, Nadia Buari was seen wearing rings which triggered off conversation about her being engaged. “When you look at these rings, I think there are three of the same kind of ring. I think you guys want to make a story out of nothing”, she was reported as saying.

A year later, cracks appeared in their relationship with rumours of them splitting. Jim later post to dispel these rumours. The trick seemed to have worked as it was reported that the Nollywood actor had proposed to Nadia in March 2014. The authencity of the relationship was questioned when it was announced that Nadia was pregnant and Jim Iyke was not the father.

Jim Iyke in a recent interview revealed that he was never in a relationship with Nadia Buari, claiming that the relationship was based on a script for his reality TV show. Now, we have all accepted the fact that he used her to gain viewership and for fan base for his reality show, but the truth is that the publicity stunt did not turn the show into a block buster or a must watch.

At the end of the day, we all ask ourselves the same question, did the publicity stunt relationship with Nadia Buari work for Jim Iyke’s vision?