HOD Advises Coaches To Develop Sports

The Head of Coaching Department in Rivers State Sports Council, Reginald Briggs has advised the new executives of coaching association in the council to make positive changes and improve on the developmental plan of the previous administration.

He stated that coaches are the engine room of the sports council, as such, there is need to equip the coaching school and make it comfortable so that coaches can go there to read and update themselves.

Briggs said this in a meeting with the newly elected executive, yesterday, in his office, at the Basketball court premises, Niger/Bende Street, Old Port Harcourt, township.

According to him, the most important thing in leadership is to make positive changes while in office.

“Is not just to win election is the matter, but what matters most is to make positive changes while in office. I will want the new executive to equip the coaching school and make it comfortable so that coaches can go there and read to improve themselves” Briggs said.

He used the forum to congratulate the executives for their victory at the polls and also advised them to conduct themselves in a good manner.

Also speaking the newly elected chairman has promised to assist government to promote and develop sports through constant training of coaches, saying that his administration will place priority on coaches’ welfare.

At the end of the election, Williams Inumama, emerged chairman with a total vote of 34 while his opponent, Sunday Oku, got four votes, Leader Yahcob K.O. Davied, Vice chairman with 23 votes, as his opponent Frank Divine got 18 vote, the treasurer position went Kareem Kaheem, with 34 votes to beat his opponent Ibiwari Kongah that got seven vote,

Meanwhile, Tony Chuku , Obia Inyenegiyikabo , Arthur Fred and Ofili Micheal was returned unopposed as they emerged as secretary, assistant secretary, Financial secretary and Public Relations Officer respectively.

Tonye Orabere