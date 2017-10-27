Group Threatens Stringent Actions Against Firm

Members of a pressure group representing oil bearing communities in the Degema/Bonny axis of Rivers State, Abaji Doku Apu Association have threatened to would take stringent actions against Ereton Exploration and Production Company in Rivers State over their perceived flaunt dishonour of invitations to attend a meeting with the association.

President of the Association, Chief Adim Ikiromo-Owiye stated this shortly after a botched meeting called by the Rivers State Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, between Ereton Exploration and Production and the association to dialogue at the Rivers State Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs on Tuesday.

Ikiromo-Owiye noted that several letters have been written to the company since they bought the oil platform over from Shell Petroleum Development Company.

According to him, the company was invited, we also were invited to come with our representatives, which we did but the company did not respond.

He continued: “We are going to do what we are supposed to do because we are a pressure group and that means they are forcing us to make Rivers State look like there are crises. We are not provoking it, they said dialogue is the best practice, we are asking for dialogue, why is the company refusing to dialogue with us? Why are they asking us to close their gate?”

The leader of the pressure group said they would need government’s directive which has asked them to be patient while rescheduling the meeting, and restated: “If they refuse to next meeting, we shall close up their gate”.

The Tide gathered that Abaji Doku Apu Association is a pressure group seeking to create opportunties for meaningful engagement, employment opportunities and capacity building in accordance with the provisions of the Local Content Development Act and Shell Petroleum Development Company’s General Memorandum of Understanding signed the periods of Shell exploration activities in the community.

In attendance in the meeting were youths and leaders represented by Alex Ibienetua, Degema Cluster II, Auson Pollyn, Cawthorne Channel and Biobele Pokima Degema Cluster III.

Tonye Nria-Dappa