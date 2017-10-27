Friends Raise Alarm Over Clifford’s Whereabouts

Family squabble that led to the death of three persons in the family of one Chief John Odufu from Ondo State is now a source of concern for friends to Clifford Odufu, who has been declared missing.

Clifford Odufu who was marked down for assassinating as a result of altercation in the family over his father’s properties ran for his dear life sometime early this year shortly after his brothers were killed.

Problem began shortly after the death of his father, Chief John Odufu in 2008, as he was bequeathed with his father’s properties as first son.

The Tide gathered that the altercation led to a bloody fight between Clifford and his half brothers who wanted to deny him his rights.

Chief Odufu was said to have married 15 wives which led to serious infighting among the children numbering about 75 who were laying claim to their father’s properties.

The fight over ownership among the children led to the death of Clifford’s three younger siblings.

In a bid to save his life, Clifford ran away from his home sometime in May this year, and has since not been found.

A group of friends who had reported the matter to the police in both Ondo and Lagos States, where Clifford was last seen are worried that he must have been killed by his half brothers who had wanted him dead by all means.

The concerned friends of Clifford say they want the authorities, especially the police and other security agencies to assist in investigating the matter, insisting that Clifford must have been murdered in a bid to inherit his father’s properties.