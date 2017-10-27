Flavour’s Five Celebrity Ladies On Parade

Enugu State born singer, Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour N’abania is an attractive entertainer who has over the years won the hearts of many ladies. Among the five celebrity ladies who had relationships with the popular artistes include:

Anna Banner:

In 2013, young and pretty Anna Banner Ebiere shot into limelight after she emerged winner of that year’s edition of the most beautiful girl in Nigeria (MBGN). She also featured in flavour’s new music video titled “Gollibe” and was in a relationship which produced a child. Anna in a recent interview still professed love for the singer.

Sandra Okagbue

The ‘Ada Ada” crooner also had a relationship with the former Delta soap queen, Sandra Okagbue. The couple were said to be dating during 2014 and they have a daughter together.

Beverly Heels

US based Beverly Ukegbu popularly known as Beverly Heels dated and was even said to be engaged to the highlife singer. It was alleged that the singer proposed to her, but he later denied the rumours.

Chidinma Ekile

It was alleged that the highlife singer had something going on with the petite Chidinma Ekile though they both denied the rumours. It was captured when the two musicians shared a passionate kiss after one of their performances.

The sparks began to show when she collaborated with Chidinma in the single “Oldufe” which was shot in Cape Town.

Onyinye Onungwa

Onyinye Onungwa once claimed that she was in a romantic relationship with flavour, but he dumped her and moved on to have children with Anna-Banner and Sandra Okagbue. She claimed that she is Flavour’s one and only and that she starred in his ‘Shake Ukwu’ music video.