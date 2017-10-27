Emeh, Horsfall Slam Rumour Mongers

An elder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State and one-time Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has condemned those peddling unnecessary rumours alleging that the state is insecure.

Emeh, who was speaking at Rumuoro-Ogabkiri on the sidelines of the funeral service of mother of Hon. Sam Ogeh, lawmaker representing Emohua State Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, said that it was unfair for people not to appreciate the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike in re-arranging the narratives in the matter of security of lives and property in the state.

His words: “I am happy that you people are here in Ogbakiri. This used to be one of the flashpoints of security problems during the tenure of the immediate past administration but today, due to the tremendous work the governor has done in the area of improving the state’s security architecture, you can see how much atmosphere of conviviality we are enjoying since we came into this community.

“When you put this side-by-side with improved night life in other cities in the state, particularly Port Harcourt, you cannot but thank God for providing Governor Wike at this particular time in the history of our state.

“It is, therefore, annoying that persons with penchant for always seeing the wrong side and misleading the unsuspecting public, will always peddle rumour of insecurity in the state, rather than join hands with the performing governor to take the state to greater heights”, the politician stated.

On the life and times of late Madam Comfort Ogeh, the Emohua-born political strategist said, “The prayer of every parent is to have their children superintend over their burial, and that is what Sam and the mother have achieved”.

The former commissioner for transport and aviation further commended the member representing Emohua Constituency in the state Assembly, Hon. Sam Ogeh for giving the mother a befitting burial.

In a related development, an elder statesman, Chief A. K. Horsfall has joined his voice in condemnation of those he described as rumour mongers.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Horsfall, a high chief of Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State and former director-general of Nigeria Security Organisation (NSO) said it was wrong for people to always present the state in bad light.

He maintained that the issue of insecurity in the state was unnecessarily being exaggerated, and urged Rivers people to always present the state in good light rather than play politics on issues that affect the well-being of the generality of those who live and do business in the state.