Don Okays FG’s Policy On BVN

A university teacher, Dr Philip Ujomu says the prayers of the Federal Government seeking to take over funds from accounts not linked to Bank Verification Number (BVN) will boost the anti-corruption fight.

Ujomu of the Department of Philosophy, Federal University Wukari, told newsmen in Lagos that the prayers would also engender a more transparent banking system in the country.

According to him, the move by the government is a continuation of its efforts at ensuring that there is no hiding place for ill-gotten wealth.

The don noted that Nigeria was weak in data collation, adding that the BVN was a continuation of biometric registration from the immediate past administration.

The Tide reports that the Federal Government had on October 20 approached the court to grant the forfeiture of accounts not linked to BVN.

Data from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement Service (NIBSS) showed that about 30.5 million accounts had been linked to the BVN.