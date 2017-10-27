CP Charges Officers On Good Conduct

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam has urged 160 police constables newly-posted to the Enugu State Police Command to be good ambassadors of the Force.

Danmallam made the call while addressing the new officers before issuing them their posting letters to various divisions, formations and units under the command.

It would be recalled that the 160 constables were posted to the command on Sept. 24 after undergoing one-year training in Oji River Police College.

He said there was great need for the old and fresh personnel of the command to perform their duties with diligence, adding however that they must also police the state with human face.

According to him, there is need for policemen to avoid those negative tendencies capable of bringing the image of the force to disrepute.

“I will also implore you to be positive change agents anywhere you find yourself within the command’s jurisdiction. We are already watching your attitude to work.

“ There is need for you all to give good account of yourselves in terms of good conduct and by being professional in the discharge of your duties.

“I will also want to remind you that anyone caught in any professional misconduct will be severely dealt with in line with specifications of the Police Act and Regulations,’’ the commissioner said.

Our correspondent reports that Divisional Police Officers, heads of formations and units were on hand to evacuate personnel allocated them.