Cleric Wants FG To Complete PHIA’s Terminal Project

A clergyman based in the United States of America, Pastor David Okungba has called on the Federal Government and all relevant authorities in the building and aviation industries to expedite action to ensure that the Port Harcourt Airport project is completed without further delay.

He said that there is no acceptable reason for delay in putting the right structures in place at the Port Harcourt airport, noting that the airport is strategic to the nation’s economy since Port Harcourt is city of oil and gas business.

Okungba, a native of Okrika in Rivers State and resident in Hoston, Texas, spoke to our aviation correspondent at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, while on transit to United States, stressing that he was disappointed on the outlook of the airport.

“When I came in and saw the airport, I was a little bit saddened that Port Harcourt airport is looking like this and when I asked questions, I was told that the construction work for the terminal building has been going on for so many years.

“I am highly disappointed and I think the Federal Government should hurry up and complete this project.

“This airport does not look nice especially for a city like Port Harcourt which is the centre of commercial business in the Niger Delta as well as oil and gas business.

“They should do something fast because what I am seeing now in this airport does not give good image about Port Harcourt and the Niger Delta, as compared to other standards of airports in the world,” he said.

On the issue of concessioning the airport, the clergyman said such is a great idea, pointing out that concesioning would bring better services and create competition among airports.

He said when an airport is not performing the way it ought to, that flights would not be coming to such airport and that such will result into low revenue generation.

“Concessioning is good, government cannot efficiently employ all resources needed. Concessioning will create competition among airports and such will give travelers options to choose,” Okungba said.

He, however, advised that proper caution should be taken to ensure that concessioning is done properly so as to guarantee better result and service delivery.

