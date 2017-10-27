Bobrisky Shows Love To Tonto Dike ..Sets His Bride Price At N200m

It appears that the rift between Nollywood actress Tonto Dike and her estranged husband, Olakunle Oladunni Churchhill will not end soon after a shocking video emerged online. According to the video which has gone viral on social media, the actress was seen raising her hands against her ex-husband before they got separated.

Amidst the release of the video, controversial Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has come out to show love to the actress in her trying moments. On Tuesday, October 24 , Bobrisky posted a picture of Tonto Dike with a caption, “but Tonto let’s keep living a goodlife and the good person you are many want to use your name as their stepping stone, so sad they don’t want to work hard the way you did”.

“I knew you when I was 14 years old, as a good actress keep preaching love and stop violence against women, come and beat me at VGC Lekki if this gets you mad”, he posted.

Following the release of this video tape, the actess has gotten across to her lawyer Festus Keyamo and they are ready to take legal action against any media house that uses the video without deman cling for the full video. She added that the full video shows how Churchill hit her face and it got swollen.

Meanwhile, Bobrisky, born Idris Okuneye has come out to reveal that he is patiently waiting for the rightman to come and pay his bride price. He took to his snap chat handle to disclose that his bride price is not expensive, but just N200 million.

He said his pride price is not too expensive for anyone to afford. “Waiting for the man to pay my bride price, it is not too expensive, just N200 million.

Bobrisky, the male who looks more like a female is well known as a fashion freak who is probably one of the most controversial Nigerian celebrities. He was born Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju in 1992 at Ebute Metta-Lagos into a Muslim family.

He finished his secondary school eduation from Kings College in Lagos State and graduated from the Department of Accounting in University of Lagos. He went viral when an aid to President Muhammadu Buhari and a marketing executive pulled out an appearance with him on a social media panel in Abuja.