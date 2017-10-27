23 Nigerian Swimmers For CANA Zone 2 Junior Championship

President, Nigeria Aquatic Federation (NAF), Fatai Babatunde-Williams says 23 swimmers will represent the country at the African Swimming Confederation (CANA) Zone 2 Junior Championship in Lagos.

Babatunde-Williams told newsmen in Abuja that the swimmers comprised 14 males and nine females, selected from a national trials held earlier.

The tournament, scheduled for Lagos from today Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, will consist of West and Central African countries, making up the CANA Zone 2 region.

The president said the U-15 category competition was last staged in 2012 in Akure, adding that children were excited to take part in the tournament.

“At the moment, we are expecting over 10 countries and they will be arriving from Wednesday.

“There are about 44 individual events in the tournament and we are optimistic that our swimmers will do very well. “They are young kids and many of them have very good talents, that is the reason we ensured that the event holds this year,’’ he said.