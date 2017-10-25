Ugwuanyi Promises To Ecourage Investors

Goverrnor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State says his administration will explore new ways of encouraging investors with a view to making the state the economic hub of the South-East.

Ugwuanyi said this in Enugu during a courtesy call on him by the management and staff of Aqua Rafa Investment Nigeria Ltd., led by the Managing Director, Mr Sunday Nwankwo.

He said that it was his aspiration to positively turn around the economic fortunes of the state through policies and programmes that would ease investment bottlenecks in the state.

“In line with our aspiration to make Enugu the economic hub of the South-East, we will continue to explore new ways to make business encouraging,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that the European Quality Award won by the company was not just an honour to the organisation but also to the country in general and the state in particular.

“This much coveted international recognition has brought glory to Nigeria and Enugu State and will come as a challenge to other local manufacturers to boost the quality of their products.”

The governor said that the company’s contribution to job creation is a clear testimony of the success of Public Private Partnership initiative in the state.

Earlier, Nwankwo said that they were at the Government House to present to the governor the award which the company won recently.

He said that the products of the company would find their way into European markets.

He said that the company had also contributed to job creation by absorbing unemployed youths in the state.

Nwankwo, however, noted that their operations were not without fundamental challenges which they had grappled with.

He said that the economic situation of the country had come hard on the company and appealed for the governor’s intervention, especially in the area of taxation.

Our correspondent reports that the company produces bottled and table water, yoghurt and mineral drinks.