Stakeholder Wants Youth, Women Dev Bank

The chairman, Splendid Micro-finance Bank Ltd., Dr Ja’afmu Sa’ad has advised the Federal Government to establish Youth and Women Development Bank to address the problem of unemployment in the country.

Sa’ad made the call in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna last Monday.

According to him, the bank would provide the youth, women with loans to set up small scale businesses and thus tackle unemployment challenges in the country.

“The bank could be set up with a take up grant of about N50 billion for the unemployed youth and women to access between N50, 000 to N150,000 loan as start up capital for small scale businesses.

“The federal government can work with the state governments to set up branches in all the states of the federation.

“This would go a long way in generating employment, achieving financial inclusion, and end youth restiveness in the country,” Sa’ad said.

The bank chairman also advised Nigerian youths to shun politicians using them as thugs especially as the 2019 election approaches.

He noted that the youths constitute crucial segment of the country’s population and must be guided to engage in economic activities that would add value to their lives and the nation.

“Rather than exploiting their innovation, creativity and resourcefulness, they are idle and invariably become ready tools in the hands of self-centered politicians who use them as thugs against political opponents.

“It is time to stop looking for public sector job that does not exist, exploit your creativity and exploit business and entrepreneurial opportunities around you and be useful to yourself, community and the nation”, he said.

The Tide source reports that Sa’ ad was a recipient of the National Association of Kaduna State Students award for his leadership role in the state.