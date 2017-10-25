Stakeholder Hails Road Projects In Rivers Community

The Rivers State Government has continued to receive commendations over the planned flag-off of Omerelu internal road projects.

This latest commendation came from an opinion leader in the community, Sir Christopher Ejinmah when he spoke in an interview with newsmen last Monday in Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

He said, internal road projects have been the challenge of the community over the years due to inability of concerned appropriate authorities to take necessary action.

Ejinmah noted that if the project is executed, that business and economic activities in the area would revive.

According to him, the best way to bring governance close to the rural areas is to ensure that all its social amenities are in good shape and functional.

He was of the view that lack of social amenities is responsible for the high rate of rural migration to urban areas.

The opinion leader stressed that, if the rural communities are considered in the projects execution by the government then the issue of rural-urban migration would be minimised.

He maintained that some youths leaving the rural areas in search of greener pasture to the urban areas are doing so against their wishes.

Narrating the hardship suffered by his people as a result of the bad road, he said that many business operators in the community relocated to areas with better roads and other social amenities.

Farm products, he hinted was difficult to transport home or to the market, thereby causing poor sales on market days. Concerning the benefits of the road upon completion, he said that there would be business boom as soon as the road is commissioned due to the economic viability of the area.

It would be recalled that the Omerelu internal road project was among the projects penciled by the state Governor Chief Nyesom Wike for execution in 2018.