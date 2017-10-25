Rivers United’s Skipper Promises Trophies Haul

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt’s Captain, Festus Austin has promised the state government led by Chief Nyesom Wike that the team will make the state proud by winning trophies next season, as he apologised on behalf of the players over their unimpressive performance last season.

The skipper further commended the governor for prompt payment of salaries and allowances since he assumed office as governor and his efforts to make the club attain world class status.

He also appealed to the governor through the Commissioner for Sports in the state, Hon. Boma Iyaye to pay the outstanding sign-on fees owed players in 2014/2015 season, saying that the club is aware that the money is owed by the previous administration.

Austin made the appeal in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday in Port Harcourt, saying that the players are optimistic to make a laudable statement next season.

“I am using this opportunity to formally apologise to the state government and people of Rivers State for our poor performance. We have vowed to make the state proud next season”, Austin said.

According to him, one of the major worries of the players is the money owed them since two years ago that has imposed untold hardship on the players most of the players borrowed with huge interest rate in anticipation of payment soonest.

‘I am sure that next season my players and I will deliver trophies for the state government, because after our stakeholders meeting the grey areas in the team has been corrected.

We also appeal to our sports loving governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to pay the sign-on fees owed the players.

“Honestly that outstanding money owed is actually worrying my players because most of them have already borrowed money with high interest rate, believing that the money will be paid soon, consequently, affecting their performance and psychology”, he stated.

Tonye Orabere