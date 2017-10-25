Rivers Speaker Bemoans New Pension Scheme

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has picked holes in the contributory pension scheme, saying is civil servants were most disadvantaged as it is currently being operated.

Speaking while passing the bill amending the laws setting up the Kenule Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic to committee stage, yesterday, during the Assembly’s plenary, the speaker lamented that it has impoverished the beneficiaries than before.

He said, “The pension law passed by the 7th Assembly was obeyed in breach. The last administration did not make the pensioners benefit”.

He opined that it was a breach of agreement if one party was contributing, while the other party failed to do its part.

Against this backdrop, he said the new bill seeking to amend the law setting up Kenule Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic will ensure such breach was curtailed.

Citing Section 46 of the new bill, Ibani explained that it will address the plight of pensioners in the polytechnic such that retirees will not face the hassles of enjoying their hard-earned benefits.

Member representing Khana Constituency 1, Barineh Deeyah while contributing to the bill, argued that since the polytechnic was established in 1989, the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has displayed, with the new bill, that it has the vision to reposition the institution.

Deeyah described the bill as a “Bill of harmony,” adding that, “I am fully in support of what we have today”.

Member representing Asari-Toru Constituency 11, Hon. Enemi George lauded the bill for its merits, saying it was capable of moving the institution to higher level.

George posited that the bill was overdue, arguing that Section 21 which limits the powers of the school’s board has now been expanded to allow the institution to award degrees as well.