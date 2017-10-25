Rivers NMA Seeks Participation In Immunisation

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Rivers State has appealed to residents of the state to support and participate in the immunisation activities scheduled to commence next week.

Making the appeal in a statement in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Rivers State Chairman, of the association, Dr Datonye Dennis Alasia explained that their support and participation in the exercise was “very important for the prevention of many childhood killer and disabling diseases, such as measles, polio, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, diarrhoea diseases, respiratory infections, hepatitis and tuberculosis. Immunisation and vaccinations are also important in the prevention of some cancers”.

Alasia noted that, “It is, therefore, important that our children and all other citizens should not be deprived the benefit of immunisation for any reason at all; as the impact of a denied immunisation by a parent or anyone may be too costly to amend as it could result in life-long disability or death.

“We, therefore, encourage all parents and citizens to take note of these facts and cooperate with and support all health care personnel who may come around for routine and special immunisation activities,” the NMA chairman pleaded.

“As we commence the World Polio Day activities, next week (this week), we should remember how close we are to eradicating polio through immunisation, and must continue to work by supporting immunisation until our country is free of polio, and no child will ever have to suffer disability from a missed immunisation,” Alasia urged.

He reiterated that there was no vaccine for monkey pox, and cautioned residents to disregard any misinformation or false news of such in the state or country.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana