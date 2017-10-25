Monkey Pox As Zonotic Disease

Man does not live in isolation. Man lives in symbiotic relationship with animals. For instance, man depends on animals for food as man eats animal meat for protein while diary product such as milk is used by both adult and infants.

Man also uses animals such as dogs for security and to detect contrabanded goods because of their powerful sense of smell while some animals such as horses and bulls are used in sports.

It has also been observed that some people use animals and birds as pets. This is where animals such as dogs, cats, and birds such as parrots readily come to mind. Unfortunately, the relationship between animals and mankind is not without pains and diseases.

It is empirically true that there is a class of diseases in medical science that are transmissible from animal to man and vice versa called zoonotic diseases.

It is important to further explain that if the disease is transmissible from animals to man, it is called direct zoonotic disease while the one from man to animals is called indirect zoonoses otherwise called anthroponosis.

Worse still, it has been scientifically proven that about seventy percent of diseases confronting mankind emanates from animal sources.

This is where it becomes germane to list some common examples of zonotic diseases which include tuberculosis, ebola, lassa fever, psittacosis or parrot fever, toxoplasmosis in cats, equine in horses and monkeypox.

In fact, Kahn, Cynthia and Line, Scott (2007) in the Merk/Merial Manual for Pet Health also list listeriosis, brucellosis, salmonellosis, melioidosis, rhinosporidiosis and malaria of nonhuman primates among global zoonoses. Today, one in focus is monkeypox.

It will be recalled that monkeypox virus disease was reported first in 1958 among laboratory monkey after laboratory test confirmation while the first known case in Africa was in Democratic Republic of Congo formerly Zaire in 1970.

Nigeria is currently facing the challenge after thirteen suspected cases were reported in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, while about 50 others were being closely monitored.

As if that was not enough, the National Centre for Disease Control, Abuja, confirmed that seven states in the federation have recorded thirty-one cases of monkeypox. The suspected cases have risen to thirty-three with seventeen cases in Bayelsa alone.

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a statement, listed the seven states to include Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River States; adding that the agency was awaiting the laboratory results and confirmation of the suspected cases.

Speaking after the Federal Executive Council meeting last Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewale, said the case of monkeypox in Nigeria is only a suspicion which can be confirmed after laboratory test.

According to him, the disease has two types; the West and Central African types, pointing out that the West African type is not deadly and appealed to the public not to panic.

On its part, the Rivers State Government, through the Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike, had said that there was no confirmed case of monkeypox in the state and explained that all three previously suspected cases in Eneka, Rumuomoi, and Rumuolumeni were ruled out after field workers in the state visited the suspected areas and called on the people of the state to attach premium to personal hygiene.

Monkeypox virus like every zonotic disease is transmissible through contact with fluid or blood of infected animals as well as eating of infected animals while the vectors include the primate family such as monkey, chimpanzee, guerilla, as well as antelope and the Gambian giant rats.

It is interesting to know that both human and veterinary medical experts have identified enlargement of the limph nodes, fever, rashes, muscular pain as common symptoms of the health emergency while calling on Nigerians with such symptoms to visit nearby health facility for immediate medical attention.

Besides, monkeypox remains a health challenge but fatality rate is low. Drawing experience from previous health emergency in the country, particularly the case of ebola and lassa fever, it is pertinent to avoid monkey delicacy and eating of bush meat such as antelope and rabbits in the time being.

As it was in the era of ebola, it calls for the return of use of sanitizers and regular hand washing, while health workers must ensure the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent person-to-person transmission.

The government should, as a matter of urgency, see the need to interface with the World Health Organisation, WHO, to establish a WHO approved laboratory in Nigeria to conduct related medical laboratory tests rather than wait for days for results from Daka, Senegal.

Above all, both human and veterinary medical doctors must collaborate in the spirit of One-Health Philosophy to urgently nib in the bud emerging and neglected zonotic diseases.

The time to act is now.

Sika, is a Port Harcourt-based journalist and public affairs analyst.

Baridorn Sika