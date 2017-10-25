Monarch Moves To Promote Good Governance

In order to keep pace and abreast with a fast globalised and digital world, the Paramount Ruler and Chiga Amaeli of Rumuomasi Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH, Eze Ezebunwo Geoffrey Adele has organised a seminar for his people, particularly geared towards sharpening the traditional governance skills of chiefs, elders and opinion leaders in the community with a focus on good governance.

The three-day seminar, tagged, “Protocols For Effective Traditional Administration,” which commenced last Monday at Swiss Spirit Hotel in Port Harcourt was expected to be a platform and avenue for participants to brainstorm with eminent and experienced resource persons on traditional governance skills.

Declaring the seminar open, Eze Adele said the event was part of his promise to the people of the Rumuomasi Community during his installation ceremony, to alleviate poverty in the area.

“You will remember that during my installation as Eze Chiga Amaeli and Paramount Ruler of Rumuomasi Clan on December 27, 2016, one of the promises I made was to reduce the level of poverty in our great community to enable good things get to us like in our sister clans around. My dear chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and the good people of Rumuomasi, I am very proud to announce to you that the good things have started coming already,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion and Royal Father of the day, HRM, Eze Raymond Emenike Chinda commended the Rumuomasi monarch for organising the seminar, and advised participants to take advantage of the vast knowledge and experience of the resource persons to better their lives and the community.

On his part, the Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and a speaker at the event, Mr. Oliver Wolugbom also commended the organiser of the seminar, saying, “you have started something today that others will copy for posterity and when they copy, don’t stop, continue with it.”

Another resource person at the seminar and Paramount Ruler of Rumuevuorlu Community, Eze Chris Akani stressed the need for good governance at the grassroots. Speaking in a paper titled. “The Role Of Traditional Rulership In Grassroots Administration,” Akani admonished the participants to “think globally and act locally.”