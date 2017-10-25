Legal Implications Of Child Labour

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) defines child labour as “work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity and which is harmful to physical and mental development.

Child labour in Nigeria is the employment of children under the age of 18 years in a manner that restrict or prevent them from basic education and development. Despite several measures to combat child labour in Nigeria, it continues to remain a great concern. In 1999, Nigeria signed the UN convention on the Rights of the Child.

Also in 2001, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child was signed. Yet the rights of most Nigerian children are not respected. In 2006, the number of child workers was estimated at 15 million.

Children’s rights are the human rights of children with particular attention to the rights of special protection and care afforded to minors. Children’s rights include their right to association with parents, human identity as well as the basic needs. For physical protection, food, universal paid state education, health care and criminal laws appropriate for the age and development of the child.

Equal protection of the child’s civil rights and freedom from discrimination on the basis of the child’s race, gender, sexual orientation, natural origin, religion, disability, colour and ethnicity. Nigeria is active for children’s rights.

In August 2003, the Nigerian Government formally adopted three International Labour Organisation conventions setting a minimum age for the employment of children. The government also implemented West African Cocoa Agriculture project.

Who are these child workers? They include street vendors, shoe shiners, apprentice mechanics, carpenters, vulcanisers, tailors, barbers, and domestic servants. Many working children are exposed to dangerous and unhealthy environments. Poverty is the major factor that drives child labour in Nigeria. In poor families, child labour is a major source of income for the family.

Also part of the problem remains cost of education. Our universal free primary education has neither been free in most instances. Even when tuition fee is free, other demands are made by schools from parents who can hardly afford them. I pray the government to take necessary measures and ensure that primary education is completely free, children belong to school.

In 2016, Nigeria made a moderate advancement in efforts to eliminate the worst forms of child labour. The Government launched a National Social Protection Programme which provides cash transfers to extremely poor households on the condition that their children are enrolled in school. I will not also fail to commend the international Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) that has a mandate to promote, protect and preserve the rights and welfare of children in this country, for their efforts.

Despite all these efforts, it is still difficult to address the issue of child labour. I am of the opinion that if government ensures that hazardous work for children is prohibited by law and ensure the enforcement of child labour laws, the situation will be better than it is today. Above all, until poverty is addressed in Nigeria, we are yet to see the worst of child labour.

Nkechi Bright-Ewere