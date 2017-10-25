Lawyer Wants Removal Of Rickety Vehicles From Roads

A Port Harcourt- based lawyer, Mr. Endurance Akpelu has called on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to take off the roads in Rivers State life threatening vehicles for the safety of commuters.

Mr. Akpelu, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday flayed FRSC for concentrating on the vehicles of the affluent and middle class people instead of looking at the plight of commoners.

He explained that a preponderances of vehicles used by commercial drivers were not road worthy.

Mr. Akpelu said: some vehicles have no headlamps, no trifigators, side mirrors among others yet you see them on the roads everyday.

“The amazing thing is that a vehicle in good working condition may have a defect in break light, the FRSC official is ready to book the vehicle and confisticate the drivers license of the driver.”

According to him, “Justice must be for all and equally too. Both the haves and have-nots have lives to live.

He remarked that if the jalopies were often booked, most of them would have been removed from our roads.

Mr Akpelu expressed regrets that the FRSC were more concerned with earning revenue for the Federal Government than saving lives.

Chidi Enyie