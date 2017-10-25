Group Tasks Govt On Security

A Port Harcourt-based non-governmental  organisation, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social Justice has called on both the federal and state governments to ensure the  security of lives and property across the nation.
The Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr. Chinonye Okoha, who stated this while addressing  newsmen  in Port Harcourt at  the weekend explained  that the primary duty of government  was the maintenance  of law and order and noted that government failed in its duty to its citizenry if there  was no law and order.
The Port Harcourt  lawyer said both the federal and state governments must join hands to ensure that citizens  could go about  their normal duties without  fear.
According to him, “those in the helm  of affairs of governance must ensure the lives of the governed are  assured”.
He said peace was key   to development of any nation and told politicians  not to  politicise  the security of lives and property.
He condemned  the killings in Rivers State in recent times.
Mr. Okoha stated that his organisation had been  on campaign for peace in the  state.
He said if nothing was done to check the festering  violence in the state, the 2019 general  election would be a battle front.

