Group Tasks Govt On Security

A Port Harcourt-based non-governmental organisation, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social Justice has called on both the federal and state governments to ensure the security of lives and property across the nation.

The Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr. Chinonye Okoha, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend explained that the primary duty of government was the maintenance of law and order and noted that government failed in its duty to its citizenry if there was no law and order.

The Port Harcourt lawyer said both the federal and state governments must join hands to ensure that citizens could go about their normal duties without fear.

According to him, “those in the helm of affairs of governance must ensure the lives of the governed are assured”.

He said peace was key to development of any nation and told politicians not to politicise the security of lives and property.

He condemned the killings in Rivers State in recent times.

Mr. Okoha stated that his organisation had been on campaign for peace in the state.

He said if nothing was done to check the festering violence in the state, the 2019 general election would be a battle front.