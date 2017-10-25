Ex- Gov Wants FG To Tackle Cultism

Chief Clement Ebri, former Governor of Cross River State, has enjoined the Federal Government to tackle cultism in fundamental ways including deployment of security forces and counselling.

Ebri, who spoke with The Tide source recently, in Port Harcourt, also urged the National Orientation Agency and other ethics-based agencies to assist in fighting cultism.

“Apart from using security agencies to curb cult activities I think that a lot of counselling needs to be done at both federal and state levels.

“The National Orientation Agency and other ethics-based agencies should as a matter of urgency initiate programmes aimed at weaning our youths out of this mentality.

“I also believe that the intolerably high level of youth unemployment in the country is largely responsible for this unfortunate scourge.

“We need to direct the energies of our teeming unemployed youth to more productive ends. What really are the benefits of belonging to cult groups?

“It is inconceivable that a sizable number of our youth believe that cult membership can guarantee employment for them,’’ he said.

The former governor stressed that good character, learning and a sound mind remained the only guarantees for employment.

“Government should utilise its vast resources to get to the root of the matter in order to rid our society of this unacceptable deviant behaviour,’’ Ebri said.

He also urged government at all levels to take steps to contain the spread of monkey pox disease.

“Every step must be taken by the federal government to keep the disease at bay. I am equally delighted to learn that a number of states have taken pre-emptive measures to stem the tide.

“Nigerian scientists should go to work immediately to identify the real causes of the disease in order to provide an effective and lasting remedy,’’ Ebri said.