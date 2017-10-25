Ex-Councillor Identifies Impediments To Sports Dev

A former councillor in Ward One in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Donatus John has outlined three impediments that militate against sports development in the state especially in Andoni.

According to him, the challenges are poor funding, lack of technological know- how and lack of motivation.

Hon. John said this in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt at the weekend, saying that the people of Andoni have interest in sports but nobody is ready to fund and encourage them to actualise their vision.

He explained that apart from government efforts to improve sports in the area there are no non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and multi-nationals in the area to support government’s vision to develop sports in the area.

The councillor further said that the area lacks technical manpower to train athletes, besides there are no sports facilities for athletes to train.

“Our geographical location also contributes to the dearth of sports in Andoni because of long distance through waterways to reach the community.

“Those who are struggling to come up do it within their limited resource without any support from government or non-governmental organisation”, Hon. John said.

The former councillor appealed to government and NGOs to find lasting solution for sports development in the area to expose them to modern sporting facilities.

Dimkpa Lazarus Etengo