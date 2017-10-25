Court Orders Release Of Jonathan’s Physician’s Passport

An FCT High Court, Maitama has ordered the interim release of the international passport of Dr Fortune Feberesima, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Chief Physician.

Fiberesima, was alleged to have abused his position as the chief physician to the President in 2012, by awarding contracts valued at N258.9 million and N36.9 million, respectively to a company where he has interests.

He was arraigned on a six- count charge, bordering on abuse of office.

EFCC alleged the offences were contrary and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The contracts were reclamation of land at the State House Medical Centre for N358.9 million and supply of medical consumables at N36.9 million.

He was granted bail on April 25 on the same condition as EFCC administrative bail of two directors in government service with landed property in Abuja.

In addition, he was to deposit his international passport with the court’s registrar.

The judge, Justice Peter Affen, granted the release of Dr Fortune Fiberesima international passport, after the application of Mr Granville Alibo, Fiberesima’s counsel.

Affen granted the release to enable him travel to the United States of America for the medical attention of his son between Nov. 4 and Nov. 30.

He, however, ordered him to return the passport to the registrar of the court on or before Dec. 5 and adjourned the matter until Dec. 5 for continuation of prosecution of the case.

Earlier, the third prosecution witness, Mr Abdullah Tafida testified

Tafida is a compliance officer with the Zenith Bank.

He said that sometimes in August 2015, the EFCC requested his bank to supply the bank details of the defendant and others

He listed the others as: TE and C Limited and Ibomaedomi Global Services Limited.

Tafida told the court that his bank responded and supplied the requested documents to EFCC.

He said that on August, 2013, transfer of N123.8 million to FERMA for rehabilitation and repairs of road was made.

Tafida told the court that another transfer of N45. 2 million was made for construction of office building.

The signatory for the first account was Mr David Fiberesima, while the second were Dr Fortune Fiberesima and Mrs Ibeleye Fiberesima.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs Hussaina Gambo, tendered the documents as exhibit.

The documents were admitted as exhibits as the court over ruled the objection of the defence Mr Granville Alibo (SAN).