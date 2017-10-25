Church Plans Building Project In PH

All is now set for the foundation-laying ceremony of the new cathedral church building of Faith Tabernacle Congregation, Nigeria (FTCN) at No 3, Bolo Street, D/Line, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

According to the chairman of the foundation laying ceremony, Bro Stanley Princewill, the National Presiding Elder of the church, Pastor Trustee Marshal Wellington Bara is expected to perform the ceremony with some national officers and trustees on Friday.

He disclosed that the committee in collaboration with the District pastor in Port Harcourt, Pastor Gabriel Farayola and the entire members of the church have made every necessary plans for a hitch-free ceremony.

The committee has drawn up programme of activities to welcome the National Presiding Elder Pastor Trustee Marshal Wellington Bara and his entourage at the church premises, such activities include a song session and short church service where addresses would be read.

Bro Princewill further noted that a side show of the Cathedral building would be on screen before the foundation-laying ceremony proper and presentation of gifts and souvenirs later as part of the highlights.

He opined that the Cathedral whch will accommodate about 2,000 worshippers is a major project in the Port Harcourt District and enjoined all to grace the occasion and be part of the historic church building.

Collins Barasimeye