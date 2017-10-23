Wike Interfaces With Real Madrid Foundation

The pact between Rivers State Government and authorities of Real Madrid Foundation, Spain over the establishment of Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers State dominated affairs in Rivers State Government House last week.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, led a team representing the state to Spain to meet the Real Madrid Foundation to conclude preparatory talks for the project.

Wike, after a close-door meeting with leadership of the foundation, noted that the partnership had reached its high point and that when operational, the academy will help Rivers State harness opportunities inherent in football as it would empower the upcoming generation.

The governor said, “This is the concluding part of the process of establishing Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State. It is our dream to empower our youths through football”.

Another major issue was the celebration of World Food Day in Rivers State on Monday. At the event, Governor Wike announced plans to encourage 20,000 youths of the state to take to agriculture.

The governor who was represented at the event by the secretary to the State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, said his administration was partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure that 10,000 youths between the ages of 18-35 accessed agricultural loans.

He also stated that another 10,000 will benefit from the agricultural arrangement the state was making with Siat Nigeria Limited.

“As a government we will continue to encourage our youths to go into agriculture and exploit the opportunities of agriculture,” he said, stressing that the sector has the capacity to employ millions of persons.

“Agriculture alone can employ more people than any other business. The oil industry is nowhere near the agricultural sector. Agriculture has the capacity to employ millions”, he maintained.

Another major development was the approval given to the Rivers State University by the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) to establish a Medical Faculty.

Governor Wike expressed happiness over the approval and noted that it will lead to the full training of Medical Doctors and other health professionals in the state and promised that his administration will invest in the construction and equipping of the College of Medical Sciences of the university.

The governor took time out of the Brick House to attend to activities marking the opening of the 2017/2018 Legal Year.

Chief Wike berated the Federal Government for clamping down on Judges and said that the aim of the Federal Government was to weaken the legal system and lay grounds for wholesome politicisation of the Justice sector in the country.

He expressed disappointment that since 2015, the nation had not seen any single initiative from the Federal Government to either reform, correct real or perceived inefficiencies in the nation’s judicial system.

“Indeed judges appear to have been intimidated to the point where some now find it very uncomfortable to attend even official state functions with governors for fear of being blacklisted and eventually punished.

Other issues that also made influential impacts last week in the Brick House was Governor Wike’s commendation of Rivers Angels Football club for winning the 2017 AITEO cup.

Wike described the team as worthy ambassadors of the state and assured of his administration’s commitment to sports development.

Chris Oluoh