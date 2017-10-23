Total, Egi MoU And Prospects Of Dev

Egi Clan in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State is a major host community to multinational oil giant, Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG).

The corporate partners had over the years operated on a well defined policy thrust, driven by Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a community engagement model in which the basis of their corporate relationship is made explicit.

The implementation of previous MoUs in Egi clan to a large extent impacted positively on the lives of the people through a thriving rural economy in which the people were major determinant of their economic development.

There was relative peace and a strong communal bond that made Egi a centre of social and economic attraction.

Events in the area however assumed a dangerous twist, following the inundation of the entire Egi clan by a growing spree of insecurity resulting to the shattering of the fledgling economic activities in the area.

Homes were deserted and the corporate partnership between Total and Egi stakeholders was threatened. These ugly trends made the downward review of previous MoUs in the area inevitable.

However, the return of peace to Egi clan and ONELGA in general through the concerted effort and instrumentality of critical stakeholders, has again heralded vistas of hope and opportunities for the corporate partners to forge ahead.

A major breakthrough in this direction was the recent signing of a renegotiated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG) Egi Clan, Oil and Gas at the Corporate Headquarters of Total in Port Harcourt.

The well attended event was a platform for the stakeholders to rekindle faith with the MoU process. Managing Director of NEPNG, Nicolas Terraz expressed hope that the new MoU as a product of mutually acceptable agreements will form the basis of the company’s relationship with the beneficiary communities for the next five years.

The MD thanked all stakeholders, especially the negotiators for “their sacrifices, understanding and incisive contributions which culminated in the agreement.”

He pointed out that the content and depth of the new MoU are quite far reaching especially in its provisions for infrastructural and human capital development, but expressed deep concern on the implementation and management of the MoU process.

While assuring that TEPNG will not hesitate to disburse the needed funds to drive the MoU process, the MD drew attention to critical issues in the implementation process. He said, “basic principles of sustainability need to be integrated sufficiently into community development project choices, while project nominations and development should be to address identified needs and not contract driven.”

The MD also expressed concern over the management of the scholarship scheme, especially the skills acquisition trainings, which he noted were yet to “bring out established entrepreneurs from its horde of beneficiaries.”

Terraz stressed the need for strict compliance among the MoU stakeholders to the companies compliance regime which is in line with the current global anti-bribery and compliance policy.

The Monarch of Egi clan (Eze Egi) MRM, King (Prof.) Anele U. Wokoma who received the signed MoUs on behalf of the Egi stakeholders, expressed joy over the successful signing of the new MoU.

The Egi Monarch emphasised the need for sustainable peace in Egi land, stating that the rigorous endeavours of the negotiators of the new MoU would amount to an exercise in futility without peace in the area.

As the custodian of the culture of the people and a natural ruler, he said the interest of Egi was paramount in his development objectives and called on all stakeholders in the area to support the peace process.

The Eze Egi also urged the management of TEPNG to be faithful and committed in the disbursement of fund for the implementation of the MoU process and the overall development of Egi land.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, Barr Osi Olisah thanked Egi stakeholders for the return of peace in the area, and called for vigilance against anti-peace forces.

The ONELGA Council boss also tasked the management of Total on the development of Egi clan, stating that the company should; “think globally and act locally.” According to the C.T.C. chairman, the company’s community development policy in Egi can only make more meaningful impact in Egi through the domestication of international best practices in its operational policies.

A major negotiator in the MoU process, Prof. Cheta Williams, who spoke with The Tide in an interview shortly after the signing of the new MoU, said the new agreements took care of the shortcomings of previous MoUs.

He said proper consultations were conducted among all concerned stakeholders to address all contentious issue.

The leadership of the Egi People Assembly (EPA) and the Oil and Gas landlords were also represented at the event.

In his remark, President General of Egi People Assembly, Apostle Magnus Elemele said the new MoU would bring lasting peace and development in the area, as the interest of all the stakeholders are taken care of. He said modalities would be put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the MoU process.

However, a major concern of the Egi people was the retention of the employment clause in the new MoU.

But against the backdrop of a recessed economic environment, the TEPNG MD said, “the scenario doesn’t look good to support a robust pursuit for a marked employment quota at present, but effort will be made to clear out all outstanding employment commitment contained in the previous agreement while looking into the future with hope of improvement in the company’s operations.”

A cross section of the participants at the MoU signing who spoke with our correspondent, expressed conviction over the prospect of economic development in Egi land through the tenants of the new corporate agreement.

But they also expressed reservation over the need for sincerity of purpose, transparency and accountability in the implementation process. They urged the newly inaugurated implementation committee for the MoU to be guided by the virtue of transparency and due process in the discharge of the duties.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a community engagement model has been used by multinationals and other corporate organisations in host community relations, but the implementation of such MoU has equally been prone to contentions among the partners.

The negotiated TEPNG/Egi MoU is therefore another platform for the corporate partners to improve on the shortcomings of the past and consolidate on the gains of the future.

Taneh Beemene