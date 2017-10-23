THE STATES

Bauchi

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has donated 45 scanning machines to Bauchi State Government for Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state to reduce pregnancy related complications.

The machines were last Wednesday presented to Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSHCDA) by NPHCDA in Bauchi at the end of a 10-day training for midwives in Bauchi.

Reports indicate that the scanning machines were earlier donated by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) named GE Healthcare supported by USAID.

Handing over the equipment to the state, the Coordinator of NPHCDA in the state, Mr Bashir Maidabino said the equipment would go a long way to improve maternal health in the state.

Borno

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State says President Muhammadu Buhari’s appeal to the World Bank is to address economic rebuilding and humanitarian crisis in the North-East.

Shettima said while reacting to reports alleging that the president called on the World Bank to focus its interventions to the northern region.

A statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser, Communication and Media Strategy Isa Gusau,in Maiduguri, said the presidential appeal was aimed at addressing the destruction by the insurgency in the region.

“The request was made by the President in the open and everyone thought it was the right thing. States in the northeast like Borno have been working with the World Bank, putting all the collaborative machinery in place.

FCT

The Monkey Pox virus outbreak has spread to 11States with 74 suspected cases recorded, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said.

Adewole made the disclosure in Abuja last Wednesday when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

President Muhammadu Buhari chaired the meeting held at the State House Council Chamber, Abuja.

The Federal Government, on October 11 confirmed that 33 suspected cases of the virus were recorded in seven states.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms in humans similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although less severe.

Gombe

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has assisted 5,623 disaster and crisis victims in Gombe State between March and July this year.

The Head of Operations, Gombe and Bauchi NEMA office, Malam Abani Imam disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Gombe State last Thursday.

Imam said that 4,200 were affected by flood in Akko, Kaltungo and Yamaltu Deba Local Government, while 1,148 were victims of Billiri/Shongom Local Government communal clash.

He said that 231 people in Dadin-Kowa community were also affected by flood, while 44 others were victims of inferno at Gombe Timber markets.

Kano

Two brothers who allegedly strangled their father are to cool their heels in prison until November, a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled last Wednesday.

The duo of Rabiu Adamu, 27, and Auwal Adamu, 26, had strangled their 55-year-old father, Adamu Gamji, in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano, the prosecution said.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the accused should remain in prison until next date of adjournment.

The accused are facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under Section 97 and 221 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kano State.

Kwara

The Kwara State Government has denied rumours that soldiers are injecting school pupils in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state with killer vaccines.

The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Alhaji Amusa Bello made the denial in a statement last Wednesday in Ilorin.

Our correspondent reports that parents and guardians had on hearing the rumour rushed to schools to withdraw their wards.

They besieged both private and public schools in the area as early 9 a.m. on hearing the rumour of the presence of vaccine injection team allegedly accompanied by soldiers in the town.

Lagos

A media consultant, Adebisi Boboye has called on the three tiers of government to partner with the mass media to inculcate the right values in young people.

Boboye told newsmen last Wednesday in Lagos that the partnership would go a long way to orientate the youth properly on leadership and some other responsibilities.

According to him, the media remained the best tool for such orientation.

“In recent times, the media through technology have become the biggest platform that can be used to either make or mar.

“Government must find means through which it can partner with the media as well as control what it puts out for public consumption.

Niger

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has urged rural communities in Niger State to support the fight against corruption.

“We have embarked on a crusade against corruption and want everyone, especially rural dwellers, to be part of the effort to rid Nigeria of the menace,” ICPC acting chairman Bako Abdullahi said last Wednesday in Minna.

He spoke at a one-day engagement with Community Development Associations (CDAs), organised in partnership with a democracy action group, Dispute Resolution and Development Initiative.

Represented by Mr Baba Ashiru, the commission’s Head of Education, Abdullahi asked rural communities to assist the commission with useful information about corrupt practices in their localities.

Oyo

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba last Wednesday urged workers not to lose hope on the actualisation of proposed minimum wage.

Wabba made the call at the National Delegates’ Conference (NDC) of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) in Ibadan.

He said NLC would not rest on its oars until the current minimum wage was reviewed upward and workers’ welfare ascertained.

He added that “I assure you that this struggle will take us to the promise land; be determined for a people determined can’t be defeated.

Plateau

Worried by the incessant midnight attacks on Plateau State rural communities, Chief Alexander Mwolwus, a PDP chieftain has urged the state government and security agencies to “act decisively” to end the trend.

“The attacks are frightening; they have become a daily affair. Governor Simon Lalong must rise to the challenge because we cannot continue like this,” Molwus told newsmen in Pankshin.

According to reports, 35 people had been killed and several others injured in midnight attacks on Bassa rural communities in the last three weeks.

According to figures released by the Plateau State Police Command, 25 people were killed at Ncha village, six in Taegbe, while four were killed in Jebu-Miango.

Last Friday, the attackers visited Wereh, a village in Barkin-Ladi Local Government and killed four persons, including an unnamed soldier and former Plateau State Head of Civil Service, Mr Moses Gwom.

Sokoto

The newly-established 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto has taken off with the assumption of duty of its pioneer General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brig.-Gen. Olabanji Samuel,

Samuel disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal at Government House in Sokoto last Wednesday.

He said necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure the smooth take off of the new division.

He said the bulk of the men and officers of the division had now been mobilised to ensure its proper take off .

“As you may recall, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Burutai, announced the establishment of this division when he visited Sokoto earlier this year.

Taraba

The wife of Taraba State Governor, Mrs Anna Ishaku last Wednesday launched the payment of N5,000 stipend to 4,350 destitutes in the state under the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme.

Speaking at the inauguration of the programme in Ardo-Kola, Ishaku commended the Federal Government and the World Bank for collaborating with the state to support its poorest citizens.

She urged the officials disbursing the funds to fear God and ensure that due process was followed in the disbursement.

“I urge you to avoid sentiments in the disbursement and focus only on the poorest of the poor who are the target of this programme.

“Be mindful of the fact that if you select people who are not poor, you are leaving the state with a high burden of poor people,” Ishaku said.

The governor’s wife urged the beneficiaries not to misuse the stipend but rather to invest it wisely to improve their living conditions.