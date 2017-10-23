Speaker, Others Condole With Lawmaker Over Mum’s Death

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has consoled the member representing Emohua Constituency, Hon Sam Ogeh whose mother, late Comfort Ogeh was laid to rest in Umuoro, Ogbakiri, Emohua Local Government Area of the state last Saturday.

Ibani who was accompanied to the burial by lawmakers including Chief Whip, Hon. Evans Bipi, Major Jack, Hon Nathaniel Uwaji among others described the death of Madam Ogeh as a huge loss to the family.

He said late Madam Ogeh had left a great vacuum in the family that will take time to be filled, while pointing out that the death of mothers was always emotional, as a result of the role they play in the lives of their children.

In the words of Ibani, “the late Madam Ogeh has left a vacuum that will be filled. I pray that where she stopped, the children should continue to carry on”.

He also prayed God to give the legislator the fortitude to bear the loss of his mother and be consoled that she left a good legacy.

On his part, member representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni State Constituency II, Hon Nathaniel Uwaji urged Hon Ogeh to take heart over the death of his mother.

Uwaji said since death is part of life, the lawmaker should take it in his strides and move ahead with hope and faith.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Emohua Local Government Area, Barrister Emeh Glory Emeh has commiserated with the Emohua lawmaker.

Emeh stated that Ogeh was blessed as he was the one burying his mother and not the other way round.

“We should live to bury our parents and today, Sam Ogeh is having the opportunity to do so and should thank God for that”, Emeh said.

In his sermon at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Umuoro, Ogbakiri in Emohua during the commendation service, Father Jerome Anozie described Madam Ogeh as a dedicated christian and church member.

The catholic priest charged other members to emulate the life of late Madam Ogeh, “I am sure that our mother is with the Lord. “I am aware of that”, he stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, the Emohua born legislator expressed sadness over the passage of his mum”, it’s a very difficult moment for us because our mother was everything for us”, he said.

He thanked all those who stood by them during the period of mourning and wished them well.